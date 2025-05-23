Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Another hot day with triple digit temps returning

today at 6:25 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures will once again remain above average with potential to reach triple digit temps again today.

The El Paso area officially hit its first triple digit temp for the year and it looks like we could do so again. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 101. Las Cruces is still expected to avoid triples today with a high of 98.

Today will be hot but otherwise rather calm.

Temps will fall just slightly into your weekend, reaching the upper 80s to the low 90s in time for your Memorial Day Monday.

Also next week, we add some rain chances into our forecast.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

