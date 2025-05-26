Skip to Content
News

El Paso DWI Task Force arrests more than a dozen Sunday

By
Published 3:33 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso DWI Task Force is on the streets this Memorial Day weekend, and is arresting those that are driving drunk on the road in El Paso County.

As ABC-7 has reported, law enforcement agencies across the county are teaming up to combat the expected increase of drunk driving over the holiday weekend.

Sunday night into early Monday morning, the task force via the El Paso Police Department X.com account reported 8 DWI arrests, 1 arrest for narcotics, 1 criminal mischief arrest, 4 warrant arrests and 21 citations issued.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew J. Polk

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content