El Paso DWI Task Force arrests more than a dozen Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso DWI Task Force is on the streets this Memorial Day weekend, and is arresting those that are driving drunk on the road in El Paso County.

As ABC-7 has reported, law enforcement agencies across the county are teaming up to combat the expected increase of drunk driving over the holiday weekend.

Sunday night into early Monday morning, the task force via the El Paso Police Department X.com account reported 8 DWI arrests, 1 arrest for narcotics, 1 criminal mischief arrest, 4 warrant arrests and 21 citations issued.