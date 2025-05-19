City, County leaders address DWI cases ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Watch the news conference below:

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With the increasing number of DWIs reported, community leaders are coming together to ensure that during the upcoming Memorial Day holiday El Paso roads remain safe from drunk drivers.

On Monday, May 19 at 10:30 AM, city, county, and even Socorro city officials will speak out against DWIs in El Paso and share safety initiatives that will go into effect Memorial Day weekend.

A partnership between the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the El Paso, Socorro, Clint, San Elizario, Horizon, and Anthony Police Departments resulted in 48 DWI arrests over the weekend.

