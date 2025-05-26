Skip to Content
El Paso teen’s light-up journey

JACK THE GREAT
By
May 25, 2025 1:13 PM
Published 4:30 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- What started as a fear of the dark has turned into a global following—and a mission to spread joy.

Thirteen-year-old Jack Carlin of El Paso is known around the world for turning off lights.

What began as a way to face his own fear has become a viral movement that's earned millions of views and taken Jack to major landmarks, sporting events, and even national television.

Diagnosed with autism at a young age, Jack found confidence and connection through something simple—but powerful.

His story is one of perseverance, creativity, and unexpected impact.

ABC-7’s Iris García Barrón brings you the full story of Jack’s journey, and the community that’s embraced it, in a special report Thursday, May 29 at 10 p.m. on ABC-7.

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

