UPDATE: Fire reported in Flume Canyon area of Ruidoso

UPDATE: The U.S. Forest Service - Lincoln National Forest now reports that all forward progress has been stopped on the Flume Canyon Fire, with air resources playing a big role in stopping the spread.

According to their Facebook page, all firefighting resources are now mopping up the fire and crews will monitor the area overnight.

The public is still asked to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to work safely.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A fire has been reported in the Village of Ruidoso near homes on Flume Canyon Rd.

According to the village's Facebook page, all Ruidoso firefighters were sent to the fire after 4 p.m. It was reported to be less than one acre in size at that time. U.S. Forest Service resources were also en-route, as well as wildfire engines from nearby fire departments.

Command of the fire has now been transferred to the forest service, and a handline has been completed around the fire perimeter. A helicopter has also been dropping water on hotspots.

Grindstone Lake has been closed and evacuated to make it available for refilling the water drops.