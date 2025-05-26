Police identify victim from deadly shooting Friday night

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department has released the identity of the victim in a shooting Friday night in far east El Paso, and are asking for the community's help in the investigation.

According to police, 19 year-old east El Paso resident Angel Salazar died at the hospital after being found shot southeast of Montwood Dr. and Loop 375. As ABC-7 reported, police responded to a call of a shooting on the 1700 block of Dana Michelle St. just after 11 p.m. Friday.

The EPPD Crimes Against Persons unit is investigating the shooting. According to investigators, Salazar met with at least one person in a vehicle in the area a short time before the shooting was reported.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at the non-emergency number of 915-832-4400 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-TIPS (8477).