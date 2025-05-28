Mexican consulates in the U.S. warn of DWI dangers, including deportations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores) recently issued a warning on social media through its consulates in the U.S. to Mexican nationals and legal permanent residents about the dangers of DWIs and DUIs.

Saying those committing these crimes could face prison, fines, arrests, suspension of driver's licenses and green cards, and even possible deportations.

ABC-7 spoke with Mexican Deputy Consul General in El Paso, Félix Herrera who said the message is clear: do not drink and drive.

"This is a permanent campaign that all the consulates, not just the Mexican consulate here in El Paso, but all the consulates in the United States have regarding DWI," said Deputy Consul General Herrera.

The consulate wants to raise awareness not only for Mexican tourists, but also the people who have a legal permanent status in the U.S., because they could risk losing it.

Mexican consulate officials state that if anyone needs assistance, they can call their Protection Department from Monday through Friday at 915-747-3234.

For emergencies, please contact 915-549-0003 and its Center for Information and Assistance for Mexicans (CIAM) at 520-623-7874.

"They can contact us by phone at the local jails' booking section; they have our numbers, so if somebody is arrested, they can call us from there," said Deputy Consul General Herrera.

"It is their right to call the consulate so they can obtain the same information; they can come to the consulate, or if they cannot come directly, also relatives or family members can come and get the information for them," Herrera added.