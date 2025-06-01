$10,000 worth of painting supplies stolen from storage unit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- On April, 14 at 2 p.m. two people arrived at the Highway 54 Self Storage at 11707 Dyer. As someone was leaving the facility, they drove into the open gate. They then broke a lock to one of the storage units, and stole about $10,000 in painting equipment.

According to police, the suspects were driving a white Kia Sport SUV. One suspect is allegedly a Hispanic male with a mustache and a possible beard, the second suspect is allegedly female. She was wearing a black hooded jacket, blue blouse, and shorts.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspects, you can call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS).

You will remain anonymous, and may qualify for a cash reward.