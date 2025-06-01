First Newman Park Farmers Market in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- When the idea was pitched to him, District 2 Representative Josh Acevedo felt compelled to organize the inaugural farmers market in Central El Paso, the heart of the city and his home district, District 2.

This event aims to bring together local farmers and artists, promoting community engagement and creativity.

By hosting the market in a central location, residents from all over El Paso will have easy access to unique local products.

The market features family-friendly activities, making it an exciting outing for everyone.

Admission is free, encouraging all El Pasoans to support local businesses.