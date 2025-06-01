State budget includes $146 Million for El Paso projects

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) - Senator Cesar J. Blanco voted for approval of the the General Appropriations Act and the Supplemental Appropriations Act, which included over $146 million for local projects.

Senator Blanco releasing these statements:

“I fought hard to make sure El Paso’s needs were front and center in this budget, and I’m proud of what we delivered.

“This state budget makes bold, lasting investments in El Paso’s future. From cancer treatment and mental health care to water infrastructure, UTEP, and food security, this funding reflects the pocketbook issues working families care about.

“I want to thank Senate Finance Chair Joan Huffman and the budget conferees for their support in securing these critical priorities. These investments are about making El Paso more affordable, expanding opportunity, protecting our health and safety, and building for long-term growth. This budget is a major win for our region, and I’m proud to have championed these efforts for our community.”