State budget includes $146 Million for El Paso projects
AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) - Senator Cesar J. Blanco voted for approval of the the General Appropriations Act and the Supplemental Appropriations Act, which included over $146 million for local projects.
- $65 million to construct the Fox Cancer Center ($130 million to date)
- $50 million for the construction of a mental health facility
- $20 million for the Mining Engineering Program at UTEP
- $14 million for the El Paso Surface Water Augmentation Project
- $10 million for the I-10 Deck Park Plaza Project
- $8 million for UTEP to partner with NASA
- $7 million to replace the Wyler Aerial Tramway ($27 million to date)
- $5 million for the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank
- $2 million for the preservation of the Rio Vista Farm National Historic Landmark
- $1 million for the Far West Texas Regional Public Defender Sustainability Grants
Senator Blanco releasing these statements:
“I fought hard to make sure El Paso’s needs were front and center in this budget, and I’m proud of what we delivered.
“This state budget makes bold, lasting investments in El Paso’s future. From cancer treatment and mental health care to water infrastructure, UTEP, and food security, this funding reflects the pocketbook issues working families care about.
“I want to thank Senate Finance Chair Joan Huffman and the budget conferees for their support in securing these critical priorities. These investments are about making El Paso more affordable, expanding opportunity, protecting our health and safety, and building for long-term growth. This budget is a major win for our region, and I’m proud to have championed these efforts for our community.”