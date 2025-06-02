Socorro ISD earns National Certificate for STEM Excellence

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Socorro Independent School District became the third school district in the nation to receive a National Certificate for STEM Excellence. It also became the first in West Texas to hold the certificate.

Socorro ISD says the NCSE-D recognizes districts' commitment to continually improving district-wide systems and robust STEM education programs that support educators and students.

The district's interim superintendent James Vasquez said it's honored to have its hard work and dedication validated.

"It's a rigorous coursework that they have to go through in order to receive, the certification," Vasquez said. "The hours that they put in can go towards a master's degree."

Socorro ISD said its STEM district certification process started Aug. 15, 2022, and was completed on April 13, 2025.