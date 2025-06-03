Paul Foster named chair of Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Governor Greg Abbott appointed billionaire El Pasoan Paul Foster as chair of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission.

Foster is the founder, CEO and director of Franklin Mountain Investments. The company invests in real estate and sports teams such as the El Paso Chihuahuas and Locomotive FC.

The commission manages and conserves Texas' resources, and provides recreational opportunities such as hunting and fishing.

Foster has served as a commissioner for the agency since 2021. The newly appointed chair is also a former director of the National Petroleum Refiners Association. Additionally, Foster is the former chairman of the University of Texas (UT) Investment Management Company, as well as the UT System board of regents. The Baylor University grad also served on the UT System University Lands Advisory Board, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, the Texas Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors, and the El Paso Branch of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank.