The Great Khalid Foundation opens new music education space

EL PASO, Texas-- A new music education space is now open in downtown El Paso, thanks to "The Great Khalid Foundation."

The foundation was created by El Pasoan Khalid, a well-decorated pop star with six Grammy Award nominations and six Billboard Music Awards. His foundation strives to provide accessible, high-quality music education for the youth of El Paso.

"This project represents everything Khalid stands for – music, education and giving back to the community," says Linda Wolfe, the executive director of the foundation, and mom to pop star Khalid.

According to a press release, the new space is specifically designed to "foster creativity, skill-building and a love for music among young people."

The foundation and the Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso held a ribbon cutting ceremony today, to celebrate the grand opening of the space, which is located at 801 S. Florence Street, at the BGCEP’s flagship Club in Segundo Barrio.