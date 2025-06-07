Community mourns loss of Pastor Jason Owens

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On the night of June 4th, Pastor Jason Owens, 49, tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident in El Paso when a sedan failed to yield at the intersection of Krag Street and Santiesteban Lane.

A beloved pastor at The Rock Faith Center, Owens was known for his dedication to his community and his impactful service to countless children over the years.

Pastor Eric Hallback Sr. recalled receiving the news during service, expressing deep sorrow for the loss of a man who embodied faith and strength.

Owens, an avid Eagles fan with a quick sense of humor, worked closely with CPS and was a part of a motorcycle club, leaving behind a legacy of love and mentorship.

As friends and family remember him, they encourage cherishing every moment, highlighting the profound impact he had on their lives.