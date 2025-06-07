Congresswoman Veronica Escobar holds town hall meeting

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16) hosted an in-person town hall meeting Saturday evening.

Escobar held the meeting at Horizon High School and said it gave her the oppourtunity to talk to constituents and share updates about her work in Washington.

"There's a lot of uncertainty and people obviously are very concerned about everything that's coming out of Washington DC, so this is my opportunity to listen to what people's concerns are, but also to answer questions,' Escobar said.

The congresswoman touched on topics that included the most recent Republican budget bill.

"It will result in cuts to healthcare benefits, cuts to nutrition programs. It will explode the national debt and all of this in order to give the millionaire and billionaire class massive tax breaks," Escobar said.