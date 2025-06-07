“Give cancer the boot”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Today, the Cielo Vista Mall teamed up with the Rio Grande Cancer Foundation to hold the 4th annual Cancer Survivor Line Dance Celebration.

The event was in honor of National Cancer Survivor Month.

People line danced in their best 80s themed outfits all to celebrate local cancer survivors.

There was also an art exhibit featuring work from cancer survivors.

"We normally get about 100 people out here and so this year we have a little bit more. We have a lot of volunteers that have helped. I've got a lot of board members out here celebrating this event. The Rio Grande Cancer Foundation is a local organization. We are a cancer help center for people at any stage of their journey. We provide financial assistance. We provide programs for quality of life," Carol Bohle, Executive Director of the Rio Grande Cancer Foundation.