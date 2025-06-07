Weekend heat wave and rain chances ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This weekend, temperatures are expected to soar in the lower deserts, reaching highs of 100-105 degrees, with Saturday and Sunday being the hottest days.

A slight cool down can be expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing temperatures back into the middle to upper 90s.

Rain chances will increase significantly for the Sacramento Mountains and areas east of the Rio Grande on Tuesday, with lingering storms expected on Wednesday.

A mix of clear and humid conditions is also to be expected, with El Paso reaching 102 degrees on Friday and potentially hitting 105 degrees over the weekend.

Highs for today will be 103 F El Paso, 100 F Las Cruces.