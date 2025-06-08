Licon Dairy wellness celebration

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso, TX – This Sunday, Rise and Restore invited families to Licon Dairy for a community wellness event from 9 AM to 1 PM.

In a delightful first, attendees experienced goat yoga, offering a joyful way to stretch and connect amidst playful animals.

The event featured a wellness market showcasing local artisans and a scenic Mom Walk for peaceful family strolls.

With over 300 participants expected, visitors had the chance to enjoy ice cream from the Barn Shack, burgers from the Outlaw Saloon, Licon Dairy's iconic petting zoo and many vendors.





