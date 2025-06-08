Skip to Content
News

Licon Dairy wellness celebration

By
New
Published 2:09 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso, TX – This Sunday, Rise and Restore invited families to Licon Dairy for a community wellness event from 9 AM to 1 PM.

In a delightful first, attendees experienced goat yoga, offering a joyful way to stretch and connect amidst playful animals.

The event featured a wellness market showcasing local artisans and a scenic Mom Walk for peaceful family strolls.

With over 300 participants expected, visitors had the chance to enjoy ice cream from the Barn Shack, burgers from the Outlaw Saloon, Licon Dairy's iconic petting zoo and many vendors.



Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Olivia Vara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content