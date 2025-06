El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) — Experienced business owner and veteran Chris Webb is opening El Paso's first exclusive BBQ supply store in the heart of the city, just in time for Father's Day! Bushmaster BBQ Supply Co. will cater to BBQ enthusiasts of all levels, from backyard pitmasters to world champions.

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.