El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—Summer is about two weeks away, but the temperatures are already heating up. It's essential to take precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones — furry friends included. Lexxi Rodriguez from the East El Paso Animal Hospital and Jasmin Gallardo with Law and Paws will discuss keeping your pets safe this summer.

