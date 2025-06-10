Skip to Content
News

ABC-7 at 4: Sul Ross Alumni, 915 Lobos Night at the Chihuahuas

CHI
3
915 Lobos
2
915 Lobos
1
915 Lobos
By
Updated
today at 9:41 AM
Published 9:40 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—Sul Ross night at the El Paso Chihuahuas is a few days away. Ray Granado and Rita Soliz will discuss the 915 Lobos - El Paso chapter fundraiser.

Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
el paso
kvia

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content