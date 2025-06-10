ABC-7 at 4: Sul Ross Alumni, 915 Lobos Night at the Chihuahuas
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—Sul Ross night at the El Paso Chihuahuas is a few days away. Ray Granado and Rita Soliz will discuss the 915 Lobos - El Paso chapter fundraiser.
