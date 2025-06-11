Businesses prepare for Coldplay concert

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- El Paso is the only stop in Texas for Coldplay's "Music of the sphere world tour". The band has the most tour tickets sold, as of June 2025, which sold over 10.9 million tickets sold world wide.

"We're going to see, a lot of movement around campus here in the city in general. Downtown is going to be busy. This is the type of events where, hotels will definitely benefit from. With so many people coming from out of town, even locals that want to have fun," said Jorge Vazquez, the Executive director of Special Events at UTEP.

Restaurants are also gearing up for heavy foot traffic. Owner of World Boba & Coffee Ruben Ramos says he is preparing by having all hands on deck at his establishment. "We're very excited to have an artist of that stature. The two nights are sold out, so we're preparing by having, we're having a listening party both days, so you can come have your boba coffee before the concert, enjoy the music, and then go see them in concert"

The listening party will be Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m at 2500 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902.