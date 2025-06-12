Uber vouchers available to prevent drinking and driving

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Thousands of Coldplay fans will pack the Sunbowl stadium Friday and Saturday to watch then grace the UTEP stage for the first time.

Kayla Elick the Manager at the Moon tower Sports bar in West El Paso said when big concerts come to town people tend to go to bars before and after the shows.

"They're just coming in, they're pre-gaming a little bit before they go to the concert, but it's afterwards where it's a little bit concerning because you don't know how many drinks they've had between leaving your establishment and coming back like hours later."

Elick at her establishment they look for signs like slurring words and stumbling to determine if a customer ghas had too much to drink. Elick says she refers customers to use the $20 Uber voucher provided for the district attorney office.

"You can use it every day, once a day, until, I think September of this year. And it's a $20 credit on Uber. Doesn't include the tip, but still, it's a $20 ride. That's typically how much an Uber is. And the average distances here. So it's been really convenient. I've had a lot of people use it. I use it." Elick said

El Paso County Sheriff Oscar Ugarte said his office has launched their DWI task force so people can expect to see more patrol units on the road.

"I would encourage the community to go out there, enjoy this beautiful city, and enjoy the concert that's coming to our community.But be responsible. If you're going to drink or please do not drive. Make a plan. Get a designated driver and have fun," Sheriff Ugarte said