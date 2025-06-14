Hundreds of El Pasoans gather for No Kings Protest

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Millions of people around the country held protests against the Trump administration and its policies.

The nationwide protest was organized by Indivisible, a organization who says their goal is to defend democracy. Indivisible the 915 was also the force behind the Tesla Takedown and the hands off protest.

"We're protesting authoritarianism this rise in the world of war. The ICE agents arresting the poor migrants that come to their court cases downtown at the courthouse. That's why we're doing it. It's just out of control." said Deeanne Croucher with Indivisible the 915.

"We are very peaceful group here. Other peaceful groups were met with, some violence they didn't deserve." said protester Patti Calandra.

One man was arrested by El Paso police department for pointing a gun at protesters. Organizers says they plan to continue protesting until President Trump is out of office.