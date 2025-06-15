Anime is taking hold of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Over the years watching anime and reading manga have grown in popularity. Conventions about anime have started to pop up even more so in different areas worldwide and the Sun City is no exception. There are at least three different events that occur in El Paso within a year of each other.

Even with its growing popularity, some people are unaware as to why anime has gained such traction.

Voice actor, Matthew David Rudd, explains he believes that anime has grown to the level it has due to its uniqueness of emotional depth and the way it can relate to an individual do its ability to touch on subjects like death.

While voice actor, D.C. Douglas, says that the fans who first experienced anime years ago, have had or are now having families thus exposing their children to this medium.

Anime El Paso, one of the many anime events that occurs in El Paso, took place from June 14th to June 15th, where fans of the medium were able to dress up in cosplay, buy merch, and even getting signatures from their favorite voice actors.