Road closures in El Paso County for the week of June 16 to June 20

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- From west to east El Paso, there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures June 16 to June 20.

I-10 Widening WestMonday, June 16 through Wednesday, June 18 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

North Desert between Mesa and Medano closed

Detour: Traffic on Mesa proceed to Doniphan, right on Doniphan to Artcraft, right on Artcraft to North Desert.

Traffic on Redd proceed to Doniphan, right on Doniphan to Artcraft, right on Artcraft to North Desert.

Mesa east-to-west turnaround closed.

Crews will be working on North Desert Frontage Road repairs. Monday, June 16 through Saturday, June 21 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)

North and South Desert between Anthony and Redd alternate lane closures

Redd east- and westbound at North and South Desert intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on electrical and miscellaneous construction work.

I-10 West and East between Redd and Resler alternate lane closures

Crews will be paving. Saturday, June 21 through Sunday, June 22 3 a.m. to 3 a.m. (24HR closure)

I-10 West closed at Sunland Park / Resler

Detour: Traffic to exit at Sunland Park / Resler exit ramp (Exit 13), proceed o CD Lanes using the Resler exit (Exit 12), continue on CD Lanes to Mesa intersection, proceed through Mesa, Thorn and Redd intersections and enter I-10 West using the Redd entrance ramp

I-10 West at Sunland Park entrance ramp closed

I-10 West at Mesa exit ramp will remain closed until further notice. Once closure is opened, traffic will use Sunland Park / Resler exit ramp

Crews will be working on traffic switch.

I-10 Widening West 2

Monday, June 16 through Saturday, June 21 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)

I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures

North and South Desert between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on dirt work and miscellaneous removals.

Artcraft

Monday, June 16 through Friday, June 20 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artcraft east- and westbound between Stateline and North Desert alternate lane closures

Crews will be performing electrical work and delivering construction materials.

Transmountain Rehab

Monday, June 16 through June 20 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 west- and eastbound between Stations 11 and 30 left lane closed

Loop 375 eastbound between Stations 55 and 75 left lane closed

Crews will be removing and replacing cable barrier foundations and installation of guardrail.

Districtwide Signing

Monday June 169 a.m.to 4p.m.

Loop 375 southbound between Sargent Major and Spur 601 right lane closed

Spur 601 eastbound between Global Reach and Liberty Expressway alternate lane closures

Tuesday, June 17 9 a.m.to 4p.m.

Loop 375 eastbound at Spur 1966 left lane closed

Spur 601 eastbound between Constitution and Liberty Expressway alternate lane closures

Wednesday, June 189 a.m.to 4p.m.

Spur 1966 right lane closed

Thursday, June 199 a.m.to 4p.m.

Spur 1966 right lane closed

Safety Lighting

Monday, June16 through Friday, June 20 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 east- and westbound between Fonseca and US-54 shoulder closed

Loop 375 east- and westbound between Fonseca and San Marcial left lane closed

Loop 375 between Cordova Bridge and Cypress right two lanes closed

Delta east- and westbound between Cypress and Customs shoulder closed

Crews will be working on lighting improvements.

Spall Repair

Monday, June 16 through Thursday, June 199 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 West between Cotton and Sunland Park alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on spall.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, June 169 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 North between Cassidy and Spur 601 right lane and connecting ramp to Spur 601 eastbound closed

Tuesday, June 17 9:00 am to 4:00 p.m.

I-10 East between Schuster and Porfirio Diaz right lane closed

Wednesday, June 18 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway East between Copia and Raynolds left lane closed

Thursday, June 19 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East between McRae and Hawkins right lane and off-ramp at Hawkins closed

Friday, June 20 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 eastbound between Executive and Asarco right lane closed

Crews will be working on guardrail.

Miscellaneous Concrete Repair

Monday, June 16 through Friday, May 209 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Doniphan westbound between Redd and Coates right lane closed

Crews will be working on sidewalk.

Maintenance

Monday, June 16 through Friday, June 20 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dyer north- and southbound between Angora and Mesquite Flor alternate lane closures

Martin Luther King at US-54 underpass closed

Crews will be doing shoulder work.

Gateway South at Yandell entrance ramp closed

North Boone complete road closure

I-10 West at Copia exit closed

Crews will be cleaning.

Loop 375 westbound to US-54 North complete ramp closure

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

Purple Heart 375 Widening Project

Sunday, June 1 to Monday, June 30 Daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound alternate lane closures between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound Iron Medics Exit Ramp closure

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound Iron Medics Entrance Ramp closure

Crews will be paving and boring in median. Thursday, June 12 to Sunday, June 29 Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) full closure between Montana Avenue and Iron Medics Drive

Crews will be moving barriers along the north- and southbound lanes. Loop 375 Widening Project Monday, June 16 to Friday, June 20Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound right lane between North Loop Drive and UPRR Bridge

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound left lane between Pan American Drive to South Americas Avenue

Crews will be working on installing driveways and copings Monday, June 16 to Thursday, June 19 Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 375 northbound main lanes between Zaragoza Road (point of entry) and North Loop Entrance Ramp

Crews will be painting.

Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Monday, June 16 to Friday, June 209 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard eastbound right lane and shoulder closure from Horizon Darrington Road to Breaux Street

Crews will be setting up light poles. Monday, June 16 to Friday, June 20 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Emigrant Road will be closed between Darrington Road and Rodman Street

Crews will be setting up light poles.

I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic Project

Monday, June 16 to Friday, June 20Daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Gateway West Boulevard at Barranca Drive right shoulder and lane closure

Gateway West Boulevard at Chito Samaniego Drive right shoulder closure

I-10 westbound at Lee Trevino Drive right shoulder and lane closure

I-10 westbound at Lee Trevino underpass right shoulder and lane closure

Gateway West Boulevard passing Zaragoza Road left lane closure

Gateway East Boulevard before Zaragoza Road left lane closure

Gateway East Boulevard at Zaragoza Road turnaround complete closure

Crews will be placing light for sun structure, placing steel reinforcement & formwork for concrete riprap, drilling/excavating through concrete riprap, and placing concrete riprap. Saturday, June 21 Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway West Boulevard passing Zaragoza Road left lane closure

Gateway East Boulevard before Zaragoza Road left lane closure

Gateway East Boulevard at Zaragoza Road turnaround complete closure

Crews will be placing concrete riprap.

I-10 Metal Beam Guard Fence Project

Monday, June 167 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound right lane closure before Horizon Boulevard

Crews will be working on guardrail. Tuesday, June 17 to Wednesday, June 18Daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound right lane closure from Eastlake Exit Ramp to Eastlake Entrance Ramp

Crews will be working on guardrail.

Montana Widening Project

Tuesday, June 10 to Thursday, June 12

Nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Eastbound Montana Frontage Road full closure between George Dieter Drive and Saul Kleinfeld Drive

Crews will be paving.

Only local traffic will be allowed to go through.



