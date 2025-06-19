ABC-7 First Alert Continues: Rain and storm chances will be on the increase; temperatures cool.

After a days of triple digit heat, relief is on the way. A cooling trend will take hold this weekend as moisture begins too build across the Borderland.

The cooling trend begins Saturday, becoming more pronounced into early next week. Rain chances increases each day peaking through Monday through Wednesday. Our ABC-7 First Alert will be in place for storms - some could be on the strong side. Flash flooding is possible especially near recent burn scars. Winds likely to pick up across west El Paso due to east and southeasterly winds. Gusts around 35 mph.