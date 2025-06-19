Skip to Content
LGBTQ youth suicide hotline to close

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- On Tuesday, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) announced its ending the national suicide hotline's specialized support for LGBTQ+ youth July 17.

"The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will no longer silo LGB+ youth services, also known as the 'Press 3 option,' to focus on serving all help seekers, including those previously served through the Press 3 option," SAMHSA said in the press release

According to federal data -- more than 14-and-a-half million people have contacted the 9-8-8 lifeline over three years' time.  

Nearly one-point-three million calls or texts were routed to LGBTQ+ line.

