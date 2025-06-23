El Paso couple returns from Israel after war starts

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Audrey and Eitan Lavi were in Israel in early June visiting family.

They go every few years, but this experience was one like no other.

"That siren itself was just to let the entire population of Israel know that a war had just started."

The couple never felt in danger, but knew once the sirens started that they had to leave the country. But doing so during a brewing war was incredibly difficult.

"What I was most concerned about is how and when we get home. We started to secure airline tickets, but every time we secured a flight, it would get canceled."

Eitan grew up in Israel, and remembers taking shelter during wars in his early childhood. But this war has seemed different than previous conflicts in the past.

"We were certainly worried that it would take a while until we get home, and we feel very fortunate to be home right now, because a lot of people, are stuck in this are as we speak."

They used Project Dynamo to get home, a system that allows American citizens to get out of crisis situations and return to America. With the Israeli airport fully grounded, they had to cross into Jordan to leave, a process that took over 14 hours.

"We we travel to Israel a lot. We have family there. But I never thought I'd have to leave Israel. That peace with Jordan is what let us go home."