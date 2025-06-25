El Paso mechanic explains dangers of driving through water, how to prepare for rainstorms

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- While you may save a few minutes on your commute by driving through a large puddle on a rainy day, the risk of getting stuck or flooding your car could end up costing you thousands of dollars.

Tracy Heal, owner of Affordable Automotive Service Center in West El Paso, says rainy weather and slick roads can cause plenty of problems for drivers who aren't prepared.

"People don't take care of their tires," Heal said. "There's going to be a lot of hydroplaning, and people really don't drive for the condition. They'll be speeding, they'll think they can still stop. You can't stop in the rain."

Heal also explained that many newer cars have air filters located low in the engine compartment.

"They will suck that water in, and you'll be buying an engine," he said. "We've towed in a few cars because the water gets up inside, and they'll quit running."

For tips on how to prevent mechanical issues and prepare your vehicle for future rainstorms, tune in to ABC-7's evening newscasts.