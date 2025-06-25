Road closures in El Paso County for the week of June 23 to June 27

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- From west to east El Paso, there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures June 23 to June 27.

I-10 Widening West

Saturday, June 21 through Sunday, June 22

3 a.m. to 3 a.m. (24-Hour closure)

I-10 West at Sunland Park / Resler exit ramp closed

Detour: Traffic to exit at Sunland Park / Resler exit ramp (Exit 13), proceed on CD Lanes using the Resler exit (Exit 12), continue on CD Lanes to Mesa intersection, proceed through Mesa, Thorn and Redd intersections and enter I-10 West using the Redd entrance ramp

I-10 West at Sunland Park entrance ramp closed

I-10 West at Mesa exit ramp will remain closed until further notice. Once closure is open, traffic will use Sunland Park / Resler exit ramp.

Crews will be working on traffic switch.

Monday, June 23 through Saturday, June 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)

North and South Desert between Anthony and Redd alternate lane closures

Redd east- and westbound at North and South Desert intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on electrical and miscellaneous construction work.

I-10 West and East between Redd and Resler alternate lane closures

Crews will be paving.

Monday, June 23

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

North Desert between Transmountain and David closed

Enchanted Springs and Enchanted Hills intersections with North Desert closed

Detour: Traffic on Transmountain proceed to Talbot, right on Talbot to Doniphan, right on Doniphan to Vinton, right on Vinton to North Desert.

South Desert between Transmountain and Isela Rubalcava closed (residents will be able to enter and leave neighborhood at Campus Park)

Detour: Traffic on Transmountain proceed to Doniphan, left on Doniphan to Artcraft, left on Artcraft to South Desert.

Transmountain West-to-East turnaround closed

Crews will be removing and installing portable concrete traffic barrier.

Tuesday, June 24

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 West closed at Transmountain exit

Detour: Traffic to exit at Transmountain exit ramp, proceed through Transmountain and Westway intersections and enter I-10 westbound using the Westway entrance ramp.

I-10 West at Transmountain entrance ramp closed

Crews will be placing permanent concrete traffic barrier.

Wednesday, June 25

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 East closed at Redd exit ramp

Detour: Traffic to exit at Redd exit ramp, proceed through Redd, Thorn, and Mesa intersections, continue on CD lanes, and enter I-10 eastbound after Sunland Park.

I-10 East at Transmountain entrance ramp closed

I-10 East at Artcraft entrance ramp closed

Crews will be installing the Thorn aesthetic fence.

Continuous Closures Until further notice 24/7

South Desert between Vinton and Transmountain closed

Detour: Traffic will detour down Vinton to Doniphan to Talbot to Spur 16 to South Desert

Redd turnarounds closed

Detour: Traffic through intersection at Redd

I-10 East at Mesa entrance ramp closed

Detour: Traffic to continue onto CD Lanes and enter I-10 East after Sunland Park

South Desert between Transmountain and Isela Rubalcava reduced to one lane

Transmountain West-to-East turnaround closed

Detour traffic through intersection at Transmountain.

Crews will be doing construction work and frontage road reconfiguration.

I-10 Widening West 2

Monday, June 23 through Saturday, June 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)

I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures

North and South Desert between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on dirt work, hot mix, concrete paving, and miscellaneous removals.

Wednesday, June 25 through Thursday, June 26

11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and the Travel Information Center left lane closed

Crews will be pouring concrete for the bridge deck.

Thursday, June 26 through Friday, June 27 (Back-up date only if not placed on Wednesday, June 25)

11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and the Travel Information Center left lane closed

Crews will be pouring concrete for the bridge deck.

Through Spring 2026

Valley Chili Road Turnaround closed

Detour: Traffic on North Desert will proceed to Anthony, TX and utilize the North-to-South turnaround. Traffic on South Desert will proceed to Vinton, TX and utilize the South-to-North turnaround.

Crews will be reconstructing and widening the bridge at Valley Chile Road.

Artcraft

Sunday, June 22 through Friday, June 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artcraft east- and westbound between Stateline and North Desert alternate lane closures

Artcraft intersection between North- and South Desert alternate lane closures

Crews will be performing electrical work and delivering construction materials.

Traffic Signals

Monday, June 23 through Friday, June 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Edgemere and John Hayes intersection west- and eastbound on Edgemere and/or north- and southbound on John Hayes right lane closed

Lee Trevino and Ivanhoe intersection north- and southbound on Lee Trevino right lanes closed

Lee Trevino and Ivanhoe intersection north- and southbound on Lee Trevino shoulder and median closed

Crews will be striping.

Transmountain Rehab

Monday, June 23 through June 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 west- and eastbound between Stations 11 and 30 left lane closed

Loop 375 eastbound between Stations 55 and 75 left lane closed

Crews will be removing and replacing cable barrier foundations and installation of guardrail.

Districtwide Signing

Monday June 23 through Wednesday, June 25

9 a.m.to 4p.m.

I-10 East passing MM139 right shoulder closed

Thursday, June 26 and Friday, June 27

9 a.m.to 4p.m.

I-10 West at MM141 right shoulder closed

Crews will be installing traffic signal signs.

Paisano Bridge Replacement

Continuous closures through June 2025

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paisano (US-85) westbound between Executive and Doniphan closed

Crews will be working on demolition and bridge work.

Continuous closure through Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Paisano (US-85) eastbound between Doniphan and Executive closed

Crews will be working on demolition and bridge work.

Safety Lighting

Monday, June 23 through Friday, June 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Delta eastbound between Cypress and Customs right lane closed

Loop 375 east- and westbound between Fonseca and Paisano shoulder closed

Loop 375 east- and westbound between US-54 and Cypress right lane closed

Delta eastbound Cypress and Customs shoulder closed

Crews will be working on lighting improvements.

Spall Repair

Monday, June 23 through Thursday, June 26

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 East between Sunland and Copia alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on spall.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, June 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 West between Raynolds and connecting ramp to US-54 northbound right lane closed

Tuesday, June 24

9:00 am to 4:00 p.m.

US-54 (CD lanes) southbound between Fred Wilson and Pershing left lane closed

Wednesday, June 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway South between Fred Wilson and Hayes right lane closed

Thursday, June 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 eastbound between Fonseca and Midway right lane closed

Crews will be working on guardrail.

Miscellaneous Concrete Repair

Monday, June 23 through Friday, June 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crews will be working on curb.

Access Management

Continuous closure

Monday, June 23 through Wednesday, July 23

Spur 16 eastbound between Isela Rubalcava and Talbot right lane closed

Crews will be working on relocating inlet.

Maintenance

Monday, June 23 through Friday, June 27

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dyer north- and southbound between Angora and Mesquite Flor alternate lane closures

Martin Luther King at US-54 underpass closed

Crews will be doing shoulder work.

Gateway South at Yandell entrance ramp closed

North Boone complete road closure

I-10 West at Copia exit closed

Crews will be cleaning.

Loop 375 westbound to US-54 North complete ramp closure

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

EAST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS

Purple Heart 375 Widening Project

Sunday, June 1 to Monday, June 30

Daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound alternate lane closures between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound Iron Medics Entrance Ramp closure

Crews will be paving and boring in median.

Sunday, June 22 to Thursday, June 26

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound full closure between Spur 601 and Montana Avenue

Crews will be moving barriers along the southbound lanes.

Continuous closure, beginning 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 13 to 4 p.m. Monday, June 30

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound Iron Medics Entrance Ramp closure

Crews will be demolishing.

Continuous closure until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north- and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north and southbound frontage road.

Continuous closure, beginning 4 a.m. Saturday, July 12 to 5 a.m. Monday, July 14

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes closed from Spur 601 to Montana Avenue

Crews will be relocating barriers.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, June 23 to Friday, June 27

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound right lane between North Loop Drive and UPRR Bridge

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound left lane between Pan American Drive to South Americas Avenue

Crews will be working on installing driveways and copings

Monday, June 23 to Thursday, June 26

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 375 northbound main lanes between Zaragoza Road (point of entry) and North Loop Entrance Ramp

Crews will be painting.

Continuous closure beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday, June 21 to 5 a.m. Monday, June 23

Loop 375 northbound main lanes between Zaragoza Road (POE) and North Loop Entrance Ramp

Crews will be removing concrete barrier and restriping new lane configurations for traffic switch over.

Loop 375 Mill and Inlay Project

Monday, June 23 to Friday, June 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard north- and southbound alternating left and right lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Montana Avenue

Crews will be cleaning the debris from the landscape and restriping.

Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Monday, June 23 to Friday, June 27

6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Emigrant Road will be closed between Darrington Road and Rodman Street

Crews will be working on trench drain installation.

Continuous closure until December 2025

Pete La Rue Circle will follow detour entrance at Roslyn Drive and Exit Jasper Drive

Crews will be working on final subgrade, pavement operations and milling.

I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic Project

Saturday, June 21

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway West Boulevard passing Zaragoza Road left lane closure

Gateway East Boulevard before Zaragoza Road left lane closure

Gateway East Boulevard at Zaragoza Road turnaround complete closure

Crews will be placing concrete riprap.

Monday, June 23 to Friday, June 27

Daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Gateway West Boulevard at Barranca Drive right shoulder and lane closure

Gateway West Boulevard at Chito Samaniego Drive right shoulder closure

I-10 westbound at Lee Trevino Drive right shoulder and lane closure

I-10 westbound at Lee Trevino underpass right shoulder and lane closure

Gateway West Boulevard passing Zaragoza Road left lane closure

Gateway East Boulevard before Zaragoza Road left lane closure

Gateway East Boulevard at Zaragoza Road turnaround complete closure

Crews will be placing light for sun structure, placing steel reinforcement & formwork for concrete riprap, drilling/excavating through concrete riprap, and placing concrete riprap.

Montana Widening Project

Continuous closure until Friday, December 26, 2025

Montana Avenue eastbound frontage road reduced to one lane from Lee Boulevard to Tierra Este Road

Montana Avenue and Joe Battle Boulevard intersection, northbound and southbound of Joe Battle through lanes closed

Montana Avenue westbound frontage road reduced to two lanes from Tierra Este Road to Joe Battle Boulevard

Crews will be working on building underpass.

PROJECTS WITH CONTINUOUS CLOSURES

I-10 Hudspeth Safety Rest Area

Continuous closure until Friday, July 25

I-10 east- and westbound shoulder work between Fort Hancock and McNary

Crews will be working on surface grading.

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Continuous closure until further notice

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas.

Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier.

RM 652 Full Widening Project

Continuous closure until further notice

RM 652 westbound lanes reduced to one lane two-way traffic from FM 3541 to Kimble Draw Bridge

Closure is necessary for the reconstruction of the roadway.

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Continuous closure until further notice

RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.