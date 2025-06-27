Good Vibes Only: Coloring for a Change

El Paso, Texas (KVIA)-- A trip to the hospital can be a scary place, especially for young children. They often find themselves in an empty room, waiting for hours on end with their parents.

But one local high school student is hoping to change that by coloring!

17-year-old Catesby Hunt created Coloring Care. It’s a program where volunteers cross the border into Ciudad Juárez and color with children who are waiting inside the FEMAP family hospital.

Catesby started the initiative after witnessing many children waiting inside the hospital lobby visibly scared and afraid. She came up with the idea to color with them and help pass the time.

"I feel like you, like, become friends with them, like, in a way. And I feel like it kind of like brings them all together, and like, it's such an easy thing to do, and you don't really need to teach them, like, how to color,” she said.

Despite language barriers, she said anyone can get involved in this activity.

"I don't speak Spanish personally, and I feel like coloring, you don't really need to have, like, like, that language, the same language, to do. And it's such, like, an easy thing to kind of like grow, like, their creativity. And it's such an easy thing for, like, kids to do,” Catesby said.

The high schooler started the initiative last June. She said the program has expanded significantly since then. Now, she visits the hospital every month and takes several volunteers with her!

ABC-7 also spoke to some volunteers who are taking part in this program. They said they are proud to be part of something that is giving back to others!

"It's nice to be able to, like, make them smile. And us, like, thinking that we did that to them automatically makes my day,” volunteer Victoria Fernandez said.

Another volunteer, Valentina Hernandez, said despite this being a small gesture, it is still make a big difference.

"And, it's made me realize how, like, something as small as spending time with kids, like, while they're waiting, can put a huge smile on their face. And I feel like it's something they will remember for a long time,” Valentina said.

Catesby said the space within the hospital has also expanded in a short amount of time. The hospital was previously providing a desk for Coloring Care, but now they have been designated an entire room.

The executive director at FEMAP Foundation, Yubia Fierro, said it has been wonderful seeing the volunteers interact with the children!

"They're always engaging with all the other volunteers. And sometimes the volunteers are not only helping them do the coloring but also, like, learning numbers and playing with stickers and different other activities," Fierro said.

The volunteers also make coloring kits made up of coloring books, crayons, stickers and a snack! The bags are given to the kids waiting inside the hospital.

Catesby said she has seen kids become confident and actually look forward to waiting inside the hospital!

“And it's like, it's so rewarding seeing, like, kids that are going through, like, such hard things, like forget about, like, their struggles and just have fun."

Catesby encourages others to take part in this initiative that gives back! If you want to get involved, they always accept monetary donations or items like coloring books and crayons!

Click here to learn more about Coloring Care.

