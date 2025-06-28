El Paso Children’s Hospital expands to Eastlake with new urgent care

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- El Paso children's hospital opened a new urgent care in far east El Paso.

The new eastlake urgent care is located at 13467 eastlake boulevard in horizon city.

Organizers hosted a morning neighborhood block party from 10 am to 2 pm with food, music and activities to celebrate the hospital's second urgent care opening in far east El Paso.

Officials say this will help families get the care they need when their pediatrician is not available, and will be faster than an emergency room.

"Families if they wanted to seek treatment there they had to make that travel to go into the center of el paso and as we see more growth in the outer parts of the county we saw just how necessary it was to make sure there were sufficient access points for these families as well," said Iliana Holguin, County Commissioner for Pct. 3.