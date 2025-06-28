Isolated storms expected, increased rain chances ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For today's Borderland forecast we can expect diminishing daily thunderstorms as a weak ridge builds over the region.

Thunderstorm activity is expected to be more isolated, primarily in the mountainous areas.

Occasional bursts of rain are possible and carry the potential for flooding.

Moisture levels will remain close to seasonal norms this weekend but patches of heavy rain possible in isolated storms are still possible.

As we move into next week, rain chances are predicted to increase significantly.

These rain chances are especially strong for Tuesday through Thursday of next week as temperatures are expected to remain near or below average.

Forecast models suggest a robust influx of moisture during this period, resulting in scattered to numerous showers and storms, along with a moderate flash flood risk due to record levels of atmospheric moisture.

Although temperatures this weekend are expected to be around seasonal averages, a cool down is likely mid-week due to the forecasted precipitation and cloud cover.

Highs for today will be 94 F El Paso, 94 F Las Cruces.