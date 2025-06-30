Road closures in El Paso County for the week of June 30-July 4

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- From west to east El Paso, there’s a construction project in nearly every part of the Borderland. Here’s a complete list of TxDOT’s road closures for June 30–July 4.

I-10 Widening West I

Sunday, June 29

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (overnight)

I-10 West between Mesa and Thorn right lane closed

Crews will be working on placement of concrete paving.

Monday, June 30 through Thursday, July 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (daily)

North and South Desert between Anthony and Redd alternate lane closures

Redd east- and westbound at North and South Desert intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on electrical and miscellaneous construction work.

I-10 West and East between Redd and Resler alternate lane closures

Crews will be paving.

Monday, June 30

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 West at Transmountain exit closed

Detour: Traffic to exit at Transmountain exit ramp, proceed through Transmountain and Westway intersection sand enter I-10 westbound using the Westway entrance ramp.

I-10 West at Transmountain entrance ramp closed

Crews will be placing permanent concrete traffic barrier.

Tuesday, July 1 and Wednesday, July 2

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (nightly)

I-10 East at Redd exit ramp closed

Detour: Traffic to exit at Redd exit ramp, proceed through Redd, Thorn, and Mesa intersections, continue on CD lanes, and enter I-10 eastbound after Sunland Park.

I-10 East at Transmountain entrance ramp closed

I-10 East at Artcraft entrance ramp closed

I-10 West at Sunland Park/Resler exit ramp closed

Detour: Traffic to exit at Sunland Park/Resler exit ramp (Exit 13), proceed to CD lanes using the Resler exit (Exit 12), continue on CD lanes to Mesa intersection, proceed through Mesa, Thorn and Redd intersections and enter I-10 westbound using the Redd entrance ramp.

I-10 West at Sunland Park entrance ramp closed

Closure of freeway will only occur in one direction of travel. Direction of travel will be based on aesthetic fence installation progress.

Crews will be installing the Thorn aesthetic fence.

I-10 Widening West 2

Saturday, June 28

3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

I-10 east- and westbound between Travel Information Center and Valley Chile left lane closed

Crews will be pouring concrete for the bridge deck.

Artcraft

Monday, June 23 through Thursday, July 3

9 a.m. to 4p.m.

Artcraft east- and westbound between Stateline and North

Desert alternate lane closures Artcraft intersection between North- and South Desert

alternate lane closures

Crews will be performing electrical work and delivering construction materials.

Monday, July 7

9p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

I-10 East at Transmountain closed

Detour:

I-10 eastbound traffic to exit at Transmountain off-ramp, stay on South Desert

and re-enter I-10 eastbound at Redd Road on-ramp.

Loop 375 westbound to I-10 eastbound ramp closed.

Tuesday, July 8

9p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

I-10 West at Transmountain closed

Detour: I-10 westbound traffic to exit Artcraft off-ramp, stay on North Desert and re-enter I-10 westbound at

Transmountain on-ramp.

Wednesday, July 9 through Thursday, July 10

9 p.m. to 6a.m. (Night)

North Desert, South Desert, Artcraft bridge alternate lane closures

Sunday, July 13 through Tuesday, July 15

9 p.m. to 6a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 East at Transmountain closed.

Detour: I-10 eastbound traffic to exit at Transmountain off-ramp,

stay on South Desert and re-enter I-10 EB at Redd Road on-ramp.

Loop 375 westbound to I-10 eastbound ramp closed

Wednesday, July 16

9 p.m.to 6 a.m.

(Night)

I-10 West at Transmountain closed

Detour: I-10 westbound traffic to exit Artcraft off-ramp, stay on North Desert and re-enter

I-10 westbound at Transmountain on-ramp

Crews will be working on a traffic switch.

Traffic Signals

Monday, June 30 through Friday, July 4

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Edgemere and John Hayes intersection west- and eastbound on Edgemere and/or north- and southbound

on John Hayes right lane closed

on John Hayes right lane closed Lee Trevino and Ivanhoe intersection north- and southbound on Lee Trevino right

lane closed

lane closed Lee Trevino and Ivanhoe intersection north- and southbound on Lee Trevino shoulder

and median closed

Crews will be striping.

Transmountain Rehab

Monday, June 30 through Thursday, July 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 westbound between Stations 195+00 and 210+00 one lane closure

Crews will be removing and replacing cable barrier foundations and installation of

guardrail.

Districtwide Signing

9 a.m.to 4p.m.

Monday June 30

Loop 375 at Spur 1966 right lane closed

Spur 1966 at Paisano right lane closed

Tuesday, July 1

Loop 375 at Spur 1966 right lane closed

Spur 1966 at Paisano right lane closed

Wednesday, July 2

US 54 northbound at Exit 24A shoulder closure

Thursday, July 3

Loop 375 at Spur 1966 right lane closed

Crews will be installing traffic signal signs.

Safety Lighting

Monday, June 30 through Friday, July 4

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Delta eastbound between Cypress and Customs right lane closed

Loop 375 east- and westbound between Fonseca and Paisano shoulder closed

Loop 375 east- and westbound between US-54 and Cypress right lane closed

Loop 375 east- and westbound between Fonseca and Paisano right lane closed

Crews will be working on lighting improvements.

Spall Repair

Sunday, June 29 through Thursday, July 3

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 West between Viscount and Sunland Park alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on spall.

Guardrail Repair

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, June 30

I-10 East at Hawkins off-ramp closed

Tuesday, July 1

Loop 375 westbound between Zaragoza and

Padres right lane closed

Wednesday, July 2

Loop 375 westbound at Fonseca on-ramp closed

Thursday, July 3

Loop 375 eastbound between Main Gap and US-54 left

lane closed

Miscellaneous Concrete Repair

Monday, June 30 through Thursday, July 3

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Paisano left lane closed I-10 westbound between Geronimo and Raynolds two left lanes

closed

Crews will be repairing concrete traffic barriers.

Access Management

Continuous closure

Monday, June 30 through Wednesday, July 23

Spur 16 eastbound between Isela Rubalcava and Talbot right lane

closed

Crews will be working on relocating inlet.

Maintenance

Monday, June 30 through Thursday, July 3

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dyer north-and southbound between Angora and Mesquite Flor alternate lane closures

Crews will be doing shoulder work.

Purple Heart 375 Widening Project

Sunday, June 29 to Thursday, July 31

Daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound alternate lane closures between Montana Avenue and Spur

601

Crews will be paving and boring in median.

Continuous closure, beginning 4 a.m.

Saturday, July 12 to 5 a.m. Monday, July 14

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375)

southbound main lanes closed from Spur 601 to Montana Avenue

Crews will be relocating barriers.

Continuous closure until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north- and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north- and southbound frontage road.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, June 30 to Thursday, July 3

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound right lane between North Loop Drive and UPRR

Bridge

Bridge Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound left lane between Pan American Drive to South

Americas Avenue

Crews will be working on installing driveways and copings

Monday, June 30 to Wednesday, July 2

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 375 southbound main lanes between North Loop Exit Ramp and Pan American Entrance Ramp

Crews will be painting.

Loop 375 Mill and Inlay Project

Monday, June 30 to Thursday, July 3

9a.m. to 4 p.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard north- and

southbound alternating left and right lane closures with possible ramp closures

between Pellicano Drive and Montana Avenue

Crews will be cleaning the debris from the landscape and restriping.

Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Monday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 1

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Horizon Boulevard east- and westbound right

lane and shoulder closures between Ashford Street and Kenazo Avenue

Crews will be restriping with a mobile operation.

Monday, June 30 to Friday, July 25

6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Emigrant Road will be closed between

Darrington Road and Rodman Street

Crews will be working on subgrade and driveway.

I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic Project

Saturday, June 28

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway West Boulevard passing Zaragoza Road left lane closure Gateway

East Boulevard before Zaragoza Road left lane closure Gateway

East Boulevard at Zaragoza Road turnaround complete closure

Crews will be placing concrete riprap.

Monday, June 30 to Wednesday, July 2

Daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Gateway West Boulevard at Barranca Drive right shoulder and lane closure Gateway West Boulevard at Chito Samaniego Drive right shoulder closure I-10 westbound at Lee Trevino Drive right shoulder and lane closure I-10 westbound at Lee Trevino underpass right shoulder and lane closure Gateway West Boulevard passing Zaragoza Road left lane closure Gateway East Boulevard before Zaragoza Road left lane closure Gateway East Boulevard at Zaragoza Road turnaround complete closure

Crews will be placing light for sun structure, placing steel reinforcement & formwork for concrete riprap, drilling/excavating

through concrete riprap, and placing concrete riprap.