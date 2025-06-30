Safe Streets Operation coordinated law enforcement response for July 4th

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This Independence Day weekend, many will likely take to the parks and streets around the county to celebrate.

But making sure people stay safe on and off the roads is the focus of local law enforcement during the Fourth of July.

To that end, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is launching Sheriff Ugarte’s Safe Streets Operation — a coordinated initiative between every municipality in El Paso County focused on keeping streets safe from drunk drivers, speeders, and other dangerous roadway behaviors.

In addition, the San Elizario Marshals, Texas Department of Public Safety, and El Paso County Constables, will join in on having dedicated DWI enforcement units on the road.