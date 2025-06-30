Skip to Content
News

Safe Streets Operation coordinated law enforcement response for July 4th

Operation Safe Streets for the Fourth of July
By
New
Published 5:56 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This Independence Day weekend, many will likely take to the parks and streets around the county to celebrate.

But making sure people stay safe on and off the roads is the focus of local law enforcement during the Fourth of July.

To that end, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is launching Sheriff Ugarte’s Safe Streets Operation — a coordinated initiative between every municipality in El Paso County focused on keeping streets safe from drunk drivers, speeders, and other dangerous roadway behaviors.

In addition, the San Elizario Marshals, Texas Department of Public Safety, and El Paso County Constables, will join in on having dedicated DWI enforcement units on the road.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew J. Polk

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content