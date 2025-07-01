96-year-old Virginia woman’s ceiling caves in after getting new AC unit

By Kelsey Jones

NORFOLK, Virginia (WTKR) — A 96-year-old bedridden woman is still recovering after her ceiling collapsed on her in Stuart Circle on Sunday.

Family members shared with News 3 what they say caused the collapse.

“I don’t know of anybody who gets an air conditioning unit installed in their home and the next day the ceiling caves in on you. This is just not right,” said Manesha Downer-Banks, the granddaughter of the woman injured.

Downer-Banks says Norfolk Air Heating and Cooling installed a new AC unit inside of her grandmother’s home on Friday, which cost her over $10,000.

On Saturday, a leak formed, and by Sunday morning, plaster started falling from the ceiling onto her grandmother.

The family says they made multiple service calls to Norfolk Air Heating and Cooling to report the damage.

“I called and I asked if they fixed it. Matter of fact the manager called me Sunday. I said that ceiling looks weak. He said, ‘Oh no, it would be fine. We’re sending a Class A contractor,'” said Downer-Banks.

We went by Norfolk Air Heating and Cooling to get answers on how this happened.

The General Manager, Robert Crawford, shared this quote:

“We responded immediately upon being notified and are actively working with the homeowner and their family to resolve this issue. Our team is focused on restoring the system to manufacturer specifications and ensuring the home is made whole.” Downer-Banks says contractors with the company came out Monday to clean up the mess. She says she’s beyond frustrated and that this could’ve killed her 96-year-old grandmother. Now, all she wants is compassion and accountability from the company.

“I’m just disappointed on how the kind of service that we received. I know it’s hot, but I would make sure that you do your due diligence. Check these companies out and hold them accountable,” Downer-Banks added.

Crawford informed News 3 that the contractors are coming back Tuesday morning to repair the damage at no cost.

When we asked the family if they knew they were going to be compensated at no cost, they said they had not received this update.

