Neighbor says Chicago lifeguard charged with shooting 2 teens, killing 1, also shot her 2 dogs in 2023

By Dave Savini, Adam Harrington

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A Chicago Park District lifeguard charged in a shooting that killed one teenage boy and wounded another in Douglass Park last week has been tied to a shooting in the past, CBS News Chicago has learned.

Charles Leto, 55, was ordered held in First Appearance Court on Sunday on one count each of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

He is charged in the shooting this past Thursday evening that killed 15-year-old Marjay Dotson and seriously wounded 14-year-old Jeremy Herred this past Thursday in Douglass Park in the North Lawndale neighborhood. Jeremy is the cousin of Laquan McDonald, who was shot and killed by police in 2014.

Prosecutors said Leto opened fire on the teens following a quarrel with a third teenage boy identified as “Victim 3” after Leto found his bicycle had been moved. There was no evidence that the people who moved the bike were the teen victims in the case, nor that the teenage boys threatened Leto or were armed, prosecutors said.

Jacqui Korvas Michels said when Leto was her neighbor two years ago, he shot both of her dogs — killing one and injuring the other — in her alley next to her garage in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood.

Korvas Michels said she was taking out the trash when Leto walked out of his apartment, saw her two dogs, walked back inside, grabbed a gun, and came out firing at the animals.

“Don’t you think there is something wrong with someone who keeps shooting people, and dogs?” Korvas Michels said. “God knows what else he’s gotten away with.”

CBS News Chicago did a story on the case back in February 2023, and on how a SWAT team came to look for the shooter after he walked away.

“SWAT came, FBI,” Korvas Michels said. “We had helicopters.”

CBS News Chicago reported at the time that the SWAT team was on the scene for five hours in the area of Seminary Avenue and George Street — first identifying the man now identified as Leto and then trying to make contact with him, and he was cooperative once they did so, police said. The standoff caused alarm and panic in the surrounding neighborhood, with some picturing an active shooter situation.

Ultimately, police said when they found the man now known to be Leto, he told officers he had shot the dogs in fear for his life, CBS News Chicago reported at the time. He was not charged or cited.

“He said he felt threatened,” said Korvas Michels.

Over the weekend, Korvas Michels saw the police photo of Leto, now facing charges in the shooting in Douglass Park.

Korvas Michels said when she saw Leto’s mug shot, she saw “a crazy person.”

Video now shows Leto this past Thursday evening, on what seemed like a quiet day after the pool had closed for the night. Kids could be seen playing basketball in the background when gunfire erupted.

Before the gunfire erupted, Marjay walked past the Leto along the sidewalk, while Victim 3, still on the grassy area, reached toward Leto’s bike, prosecutors from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office said. At that point, Leto stood up and aimed a gun at Marjay, who was turning away from Leto at the time, prosecutors said.

Leto fired one shot at Marjay, striking him in the lower back, prosecutors said. Marjay fell to the ground.

Leto then turned to his left and fired at Jeremy and Victim 3, who were in the grassy area some distance away, prosecutors said. Victim 3 put his hands in the air and walked backward, while Jeremy walked backward as well, prosecutors said.

Jeremy was struck in the neck and fell to the ground.

Marjay later died of his wounds. Jeremy was hospitalized in critical condition with life-threatening injuries to his neck — with the bullet having shattered his vertebrae and severed an artery that brings blood to his brain, prosecutors said.

“He needs help getting off high things,” said Korvas Michels. “He needs assistance.”

Korvas Michels showed how her surviving dog, Oakie, can barely walk after suffering gunshot wounds in the 2023 incident involving Leto. He has gone through numerous surgeries.

“They had to reconstruct part of his paws, and close up the gunshot wounds, and teach him how to stand. The man should not be able to have a conceal and carry,” Korvas Michels said. “I feel sad. I’m at a loss. It’s not going to bring it back, and I feel horrible for these families.”

Korvas Michels claimed that in the process of shooting her dogs, Leto also pointed the gun right at her.

CBS News Chicago has been looking into Leto’s background. But there is no record on a background check of the case of the shooting of the two dogs, because Leto was not charged with or convicted of any crime.

CBS News Chicago was waiting late Monday to hear back from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office with questions on that shooting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.