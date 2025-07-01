North Carolina inmate’s escape leads to detention officer’s death, car chase

By Ruby Annas & Justin Berger

CHEROKEE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — An inmate’s escape from a medical facility in Cherokee County resulted in the death of a detention officer, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). A car chase also occurred ending with the suspect’s arrest.

There was an “active shooter” incident in Cherokee County around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, June 30, according to E-911 communications in Cherokee County and North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The shooter was a federal inmate, Kelvin Simmons, who escaped from an Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital facility outside of Murphy in the Peachtree community during a doctor visit.

Cherokee County Detention Center Officer Francisco Flattes and Officer George Feinauer were transporting prisoner Simmons to the orthopaedic office when Cherokee County Sheriff Dustin Smith said a “scuffle” broke out. Smith told News 13 Simmons stole Flattes’ gun and then shot him with it.

Feinauer was not shot but did suffer injuries and is recovering.

After the shooting, Smith said Simmons fled in a stolen vehicle, leading state troopers on a high-speed chase through three counties. Following a brief standoff, he was apprehended on Highway 64W in Macon County and taken to the hospital with a foot injury.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said around 2:30 p.m. Clay County emergency services told them highway patrol was heading to Macon County for a car chase.

Macon County law enforcement agencies helped with stopping the car in Highway 64 West. There was a brief standoff and then the suspect was arrested. No one on the scene was seriously injured, the MCSO said.

State Highway Patrol arrested the subject in Macon County after a chase through Cherokee and Clay counties, the 911 department said.

“This incident could have easily ended in more tragedy,” said Macon County Sheriff Brent Holbrooks. “However, thanks to the quick actions of law enforcement, everyone is walking away from this scene safely. We are so thankful for the men and women who bravely put their lives on the line for their communities every single day.”

Simmons is a federal inmate charged with multiple crimes related to a Hendersonville bank robbery and subsequent high-speed chase in 2023. More recently, he tried to escape from the Cherokee County Detention Center in October of 2024.

“(Kelvin Simmons) is going to be charged with one count of first-degree murder and we anticipate that more charges will be forthcoming,” District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch said. Welch said the U.S. Attorney’s Office is also considering charges.

Due to his crime history, the CCSO said that’s why Simmons had an extra officer in charge of him.

The Cherokee County Detention Center houses federal prisoners like Simmons who are awaiting sentencing. The United States Marshals Service rents jail space from approximately 1,200 state and local governments to house many of their prisoners.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s office held a press conference on the matter around 6 p.m.

The Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital released a statement:

We are saddened by the tragic events that occurred today at our Erlanger Orthopeadics office in Murphy, NC, involving a fatal incident between a law enforcement officer and an inmate in custody. Our thoughts are with the fallen officer’s family, colleagues, and those impacted. Our top priority is the safety and security of our patients, visitors, and staff. While this heart-breaking incident appears isolated, we are working with local authorities to ensure our campus is safe for everyone. Out of respect for the ongoing investigation and the families involved, we will not be providing any further details. Any additional inquiries on the investigation should be directed to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. There is an active investigation in the Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital area in Murphy, according to a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. There’s no threat to the public and the sheriff’s office asks to avoid the area. A teary-eyed Smith told reporters that “Officer Flattes was a good man.” Flattes had served at the Cherokee County Detention Center for four years.

Outside the Cherokee County Detention Center flowers sit below a black and blue wreath with an inscription reading “Honoring Service Above Self.”

Smith asked for prayers. Flattes leaves behind a loving family including his wife, who worked with him in the detention center, and son-in-law who serves as a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Simmons is being detained at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.

