Woman starts group to help women connect in person and build friendships

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A desire to help local women connect face-to-face inspired Brenda K. Baker to create a new social group focused on building personal friendships beyond social media.

Baker, who moved to Blackfoot from Montana with her husband in 2020, recently launched a Facebook group called “Girlfriends & Gatherings: For Friendship and Fun.”

In February, Baker, who often likes to do things spontaneously, posted on the “Life in Blackfoot” Facebook page, inviting others to join her for a birthday lunch. She was stunned by the response.

“In two days, I got almost 200 responses through messages and comments,” she said. “People were willing to go to lunch with a total stranger. That’s when I realized there was a real need for this kind of group in our community.”

From there, Baker launched Girlfriends & Gatherings on Facebook, and nearly 100 women joined from the start.

While the group is social media-based, the core idea is to encourage women in the Bingham County area, regardless of age, background, or religion, to gather in person, build friendships and a sense of community and support one another.

“With social media, we’re more connected than ever before—but we’re also the loneliest we’ve ever been,” said Baker. “Getting together and socializing in person is so important.”

The first monthly meetup drew 22 women, and the group has continued to grow steadily since then, with nearly 200 members to date. The private Facebook page now includes women from across Bingham County, representing a wide range of ages, faiths, and backgrounds.

“It’s so cool to meet so many new people,” Baker said. “I’m excited to keep growing the group and helping others connect.”

The group meets monthly for lunch at local restaurants or members’ homes. Baker has also introduced a unique way for members to quietly request emotional support without sharing details publicly.

“Anyone going through a difficult time can post a purple flag emoji on the page, signaling that they need encouragement,” said Baker. “Other members can then reach out privately with kind words, help, advice or simply a listening ear.”

Baker, an author and blogger who works from home, said the group reflects her personal mission to help and unite people.

“I’m a planner and a leader,” she said. “I want to use the gifts that God has given me to bring people together. We’re not on this earth by ourselves for a reason.”

Baker hopes to eventually organize getaways, including girls’ trips within the region and even abroad.

“A number of our members are widows or women who wouldn’t normally travel alone, but would travel with a fun group of girlfriends,” said Baker. “One member is an avid traveler. She has inspired many of us not to let things stop us from traveling and truly enjoying life.”

Girlfriends & Gatherings’ first trip is tentatively planned for the end of July to the Homestead Crater in Utah.

Anyone interested in joining Girlfriends & Gatherings can request to join the group on Facebook or send a private message to Baker from the Facebook group page.

There are a few basic rules that newcomers must agree to before joining; however, Baker said there have been zero problems, and the group has been nothing but positive.

“Blackfoot is the best place we’ve ever lived,” Baker added. “It’s so welcoming and has given us a true sense of community.”

