Adaptive Sailing program makes boating accessible for everyone

By Mikenzie Hammel

SHEBOYGAN, Wisconsin (WTMJ) — On a beautiful day marked by a light breeze and plenty of sunshine, boating enthusiasts took to the waters, including Tim Vraa, who made the four-hour road trip to Sheboygan for a special experience.

Tim, who broke his back at 17 years old and has been wheelchair-bound ever since, has not let his circumstances limit his pursuit of fun in life.

He signed up for the SEAS Adaptive Sailing Program in Sheboygan.

“We want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to enjoy this awesome asset that we have right here, that is Lake Michigan,” said Juju Senfft, the program director.

Senfft is originally from Brazil and began sailing at just 3 years old.

She sailed professionally for years, going on a couple of Olympic campaigns. After she fell short of the qualifiers, she knew that her calling was elsewhere.

Drawn to Sheboygan, Senfft helped grow the Adaptive program.

“No matter if they have a disability, no matter if it’s a financial barrier, we want to make sure that everyone feels like the lake is for them,” she explained.

The team helps participants like Vraa board the boat using specialized chairs and equipment. After assisting him in getting set up, she provided Vraa with an overview of the sailing tactics.

“This is our main sail. That one is our jib…” she informed him before they set sail.

Vraa, a first-time participant, reflected on his long wait for this opportunity: “You said the last time you were out on a sailboat was 40 years ago?” I asked. “Yeah, 40 years… I’ve always wanted to sail, learn to sail, so I thought, ‘Why not?'” he replied.

Under Senfft’s instruction, Vraa took control of the steering using red dials situated on his armrests, while she assisted him from the back.

“This kind of gives you an idea of what it’s like…the amount of changes that need to be made,” he observed.

For others who may live with disabilities, Tim offered some encouraging advice: “Go out and do what you think you might want to do.”

SEAS offers unlimited sailing lessons under the Adaptive program for $60 a year. Scholarships are also available.

The group operates through mid-fall. For more information, go to seassheboygan.org.

