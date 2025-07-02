Skip to Content
Airplane part found in Raleigh driveway after police respond to suspicious object call

FAA on scene to investigate plane part found in Raleigh driveway on Wednesday
By WTVD Staff

    RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) — The Raleigh Police Department (RPD) has called in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to investigate a suspicious object.

On Wednesday, around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call on Banbury Road about a suspicious item blocking the driveway. The caller also stated they believe it was a piece of an airplane.

Officers who responded then called the FAA to conduct an investigation.

Police say they have no record of reports of an airplane crash that occurred in the city of Raleigh, and no reports of injury or property damage have been made.

The FAA arrived at the site around midday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

