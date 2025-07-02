Chuck E. Cheese is opening arcades for adults

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Chuck E. Cheese isn’t just for the kids anymore.

The arcade chain is opening a spin-off aimed at adults, called “Chuck’s Arcade,” which the company describes as a “modern-day love letter to the games and people who made Chuck E. Cheese great.”

Similar to the kiddie version, Chuck’s Arcade has a mix of nostalgic arcade games, like Donkey Kong and Mortal Kombat; and newer titles such as Halo and Connect Four Hoops. Plus, each arcade is “overseen” by one of the chain’s iconic animatronic characters, including Chuck E. Cheese himself or other characters from his Munch’s Make Believe Band.

Ten are open so far at malls across the United States, with arcades in St. Petersburg, Florida; Tulsa, Oklahoma; El Paso, Texas; and St. Louis. Each location looks different, features a full menu and is decorated with original artwork that celebrates the brand’s past, according to a release.

Of course, there will also be prizes for adults to win and arcades will have “old-school merch” available for purchase. A press release didn’t mention if it will sell adults-only drinks, like alcohol. (The company didn’t immediately respond for comment about that.)

David McKillips, CEO of Chuck. E. Cheese, said that the spin-off is a “natural evolution” for the company following the remodel of its 500 locations and sees it as an “opportunity to extend our arcade legacy into new formats that engage both lifelong fans and a new generation through a curated mix of retro classics and cutting-edge experiences.”

The company’s expansion comes five years after it filed for bankruptcy during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Chuck E. Cheese spent $350 million in remodels over the past few years as well as introducing new pricing tiers to attract budget-focused families.

The launch of Chuck’s Arcade comes amid troubles for its chief rival Dave & Buster’s. The latter is publicly traded and recently reported a 9.4% decline in same-store sales, with its new management trashing “ill-advised changes” implemented by its previous leadership that included too many adjustments at once.

