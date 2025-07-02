Deputy dies after being ambushed inside home, authorities say

By Holly Tuggle

DARLINGTON COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A deputy has died following an ambush during a call early Tuesday morning in Darlington County, South Carolina, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:30 a.m., Darlington County deputies responded to a home on Old Timers Court in Lamar about a wanted person.

When the deputies entered the home, authorities say they were ambushed.

One deputy, Devin Mason, 27, died from his injuries, and the suspect was killed. Another deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment where he remains in stable condition.

The suspect was identified as Cameron Ray Dennett, 25. Authorities say Dennett was prohibited from having a firearm and had active warrants for criminal conspiracy, forgery, and second-degree computer act.

Kristen Porter, 28, who had active warrants for criminal conspiracy, two counts for forgery, and second-degree computer act, was arrested at the scene and booked into the Florence County Detention Center.

Per the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office policy, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been requested to investigate.

Sheriff Michael August stated, “Today, we mourn the loss of one of our own, Deputy Devin Mason.

‘This is an incredibly sad day for Devin’s family, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and the entire community we serve. Deputy Mason began his career with our agency in 2024 and graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy on March 28, 2025. He successfully completed his field training last week. In his time with us, he demonstrated unwavering dedication, integrity, and professionalism.

‘Deputy Mason served the people of Darlington County with heart and honor. Though his time with us was far too short, his impact will not be forgotten.

‘We ask that you keep Deputy Mason’s family, fellow deputies, and friends in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this difficult time together.

‘Rest easy, Deputy Mason. We have the watch from here.”

This is an active investigation and more information may follow.

The incident in Darlington County is the 28th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2025. This is the first officer-involved shooting for the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office this year.

In 2024, there were 45 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office had no officer-involved shootings last year.

