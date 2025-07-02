First responders and others rescued in Rio Grande

By Nick Catlin

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KOAT) — A floodwater rescue response led to firefighters getting swept down the Rio Grande in southern New Mexico.

The Las Cruces Fire Department said it joined several emergency response crews to help save a driver after his vehicle was swept down an arroyo north of Las Cruces. The response was Monday evening, June 30.

The vehicle was swept away around the area of Highway 185 and Bignell Arroyo, according to LCFD. The driver told dispatch he was trapped on the roof of the vehicle.

Two first responders, along with the victim’s son tried to rescue the driver and were caught in debris amid the response. The Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue was able to reach the first victim, his son and the two first responders via boat.

No injuries were reported in the response.

