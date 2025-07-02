Report details mother’s years of abuse that led to daughter’s death

By Malcolm Shields

RIVIERA BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — A Riviera Beach woman is facing a murder charge following the death of her daughter.

Naikishia L. Williams, 31, was arrested June 26 and is charged with first-degree murder after the death of her daughter, 7-year-old Nia Williams on April 28.

An investigation report from the Riviera Beach Police Department details the years of abuse inflicted by the mother.

On April 28, Riviera Beach police officers responded to the 1500 block of West 15th Street in reference to an unresponsive child.

When officers arrived at the scene, Nia Williams was found unresponsive. The child was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

According to the report, the child suffered severe blunt force trauma, including lacerated liver and internal bleeding.

An autopsy determined the internal injuries led to the child’s death. During its investigation, the Riviera Beach Police Department was able to determine that the child suffered years of abuse and neglect.

Medical records showed repeated trauma-related fractures and burns.

Those injuries included a fracture to her right femur and a cut to the back of her head in April 2021.

In September 2021, Nia was treated for a broken arm. In 2022, Nia was treated for multiple burn marks from boiling water.

According to two former caretakers who had temporary custody of the child and her siblings, they told police the child suffered from years of physical abuse and abandonment by her mother.

The investigation determined that the child frequently missed school and was visibly in distress before her death.

A teacher who was interviewed by police after the child’s death noted that Nia would come to school wearing dirty clothes and missed more than 50 days of school this year.

The teacher noted that on April 25, Nia came to school very sick and could not keep her head up in class. At lunchtime, Nia threw up in the cafeteria, complained of severe stomach pains and said she was cold.

Although the child was sent to the school’s nurse’s office, the nurse was unable to treat Nia because her mother did not sign a parental consent form. While in the nurse’s office, Nia threw up again but officials at the school were unable to contact Nia’s mother.

In an interview with the child’s siblings, it was discovered that the mother put the children through violent punishments, with objects like metal pipes, heels and belts.

In describing the final days before Nia Williams’ death, Nia apparently suffered from severe stomach pain, vomiting and was “stomped on” by her mother.

There were also documented visible injuries on the child and other children by the Florida Department of Children and Families that raised concerns as recently as April 2. Those concerns were not acted upon.

Naikishia Williams entered a not guilty plea on June 27 and is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail without bail.

