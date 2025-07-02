Trump announces a US trade deal with Vietnam

By Elisabeth Buchwald and Alejandra Jaramillo, CNN

(CNN) — Against a ticking clock, President Donald Trump said Wednesday the United States has reached a trade agreement with Vietnam, pulling off the administration’s third significant deal ahead of a self-imposed July 9 deadline.

Still, the state of global trade largely remains in flux.

“I just made a Trade Deal with Vietnam,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. In a subsequent post he said.

Trump said the United States will charge a 20% tariff for Vietnamese exports into America, and a 40% tariff for “transshipping.” Although it wasn’t immediately clear how Trump’s transshipping plan would work the term generally refers to foreign goods that are sent through another country before they’re exported to the United States.

“In return, Vietnam will do something that they have never done before, give the United States of America TOTAL ACCESS to their Markets for Trade,” he added. “In other words, they will ‘OPEN THEIR MARKET TO THE UNITED STATES,’ meaning that, we will be able to sell our product into Vietnam at ZERO Tariff.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if the deal was finalized or whether Vietnam had agreed to what Trump announced.

For months, Trump and his administration have been saying countries were lining up to make trade deals with the United States. But ahead of July 9, when the 90-day pause on “reciprocal” tariffs ends and levies as high as 50% could go into effect, it’s been mostly crickets. Restoring those historic tariffs risks rocking financial markets and businesses’ plans alike.

Tariff rates on Vietnamese goods shipped to the US were set to rise to a minimum of 46% if the rates Trump announced in April held. Tariffs on Vietnam were among the highest he announced.

Vietnam is a major trading partner with the US and was the sixth-top source of goods the US imported last year, shipping $137 billion worth of goods. That’s more than double the value of goods exported to the US five years prior, according to US Commerce Department data.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.