‘It breaks your heart:’ Nearly 200 dogs rescued from deplorable condition

By Lindsay Clein

DAVIDSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WXII) — Nearly 200 dogs were mistreated, starved and left to live in detrimental conditions in Davidson County.

Just days ago, all animals, including some horses, were removed from the property.

Roger and Robin McLean are facing 40 counts of instigating animal cruelty.

This is a case the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has been following since December.

“There were 50 dogs,” said Animal Care Foundation President Beth Blevins. “And, over the course of six months, we’ve taken 177 dogs and puppies from this home.”

The precious faces were seized from the Davidson County property, after living in deplorable conditions– starving and mistreated.

“You know, it breaks your heart,” said Blevins. “Chance was singled out as a puppy. He was not given food and very little water. We were told, multiple times, by the owner that he was a bad dog and a mean dog and ferocious– and they pretty much starved him.”

Blevins is the Animal Care Foundation President. She’s been working with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office since December to get 177 dogs to safety.

“When we went to get him, he was skin and bones– he was terrified,” said Blevins of one of the dogs. “And he was eating dirt and his own feces just to get his stomach full.”

The dogs are all now resting in happy foster homes or adoptive homes.

“It’s rewarding– but at the same time, it’s sad,” Blevins said. “Because there are multiple more cases in this county and I want stricter laws coming into this county.”

The dogs survived a storm to get a second chance at life. A life that, from here on out, Blevins hopes is nothing short of amazing.

“I want him to go to a home where he’s front and center of somebody’s world,” she said.

There are thousands of rescues throughout the Piedmont Triad that are happy to take pets you can’t care for.

Blevins says Chance, the dog, has a bright future ahead and has a best friend they’d like for him to get adopted with.

The Animal Care Foundation is asking for donations– as it works to nurse these animals back to health.

