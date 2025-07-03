Two arrested over ‘Chinese blessing scams’ targeting elderly Asian women in Australia

By Hilary Whiteman, CNN

Brisbane, Australia (CNN) — Two alleged fraudsters accused of swindling an elderly woman out of tens of thousands of dollars in cash have been arrested by Australian police investigating a spate of “Chinese blessing scams.”

Chinese blessing scams have been reported worldwide for the last 25 years or so, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and New Zealand.

Offenders typically target elderly Asian women and convince them that a member of their family is cursed or in danger. Victims are told the only way to ward off negative spirits is to have their wealth blessed.

“It’s a robbery by stealth. These offenders swarm these vulnerable victims, usually Asian, older females. They swarm like a pack of hyenas,” said New South Wales Police Detective Superintendent Guy Magee.

A 63-year-old woman was detained at Sydney International Airport Thursday after “extensive inquiries” by Strike Force Sentinel, a special task force formed in April to investigate 80 reports of the scams, involving the alleged theft of 3 million Australian dollars ($2 million). She’s been charged with a number of offenses.

Her alleged accomplice, a 63-year-old man, was detained Friday at Brisbane Airport as he attempted to leave Australia on a flight to China. He’s expected to be charged soon.

Detective Superintendent Magee said Friday the alleged perpetrators of Chinese blessing scams are targeting the entire east coast of Australia.

“They’ll fly in. They’ll prey on the vulnerable in their own community. They’ll capitalize on the vulnerabilities of that community around superstition,” he said.

Typically, the elderly victim is taken to someone purporting to be a spiritual healer, who tells them to put their money and valuables in a bag.

“They will convince them that it’s been blessed, and they’ll tell them not to open that bag for a period of time, up to months. And if they do, they will come across bad fortune,” said Magee.

“Unfortunately, the victims are opening those bags to find their money and jewelry is simply not in there. It’s disgraceful.”

The two suspects arrested this week are accused of defrauding a 77-year-old woman of cash and jewelry worth 130,000 Australian dollars ($85,000) in the western Sydney suburb of Parramatta in June.

NSW Police say they believe 50 people are involved in the scam, and they’ve identified 25 suspects by name. Another 25 people have been seen on camera allegedly taking part. Eleven arrest warrants have been issued.

“It’s like a role play. There’s nothing by chance in what they do, they all have deliberate roles,” said Magee.

He said police believe the crime is “profoundly underreported” due to the victims’ embarrassment and shame about being conned. The number of cases is “probably double” police estimates, he added.

Last November, New Zealand Police arrested three Chinese nationals as they attempted to leave the country on flights to China after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars.

Police allege the trio arrived in the country that October and within days started targeting elderly members of the community.

The alleged scammers conned two victims out of about 30,000 New Zealand dollars ($18,000) in cash and jewelry, police said in a statement.

A “substantial amount” of money was retrieved, they added.

NSW Police issued advice to the community to beware of people asking directions to a Chinese herbal doctor or spiritual healer.

“Do not bring strangers home,” the advice said. Do not hand any valuables to strangers and “do not put money or jewellery in a bag for any blessing ritual,” it added.

