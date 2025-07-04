‘Fantastic Four’ and ‘Nip/Tuck’ star Julian McMahon dead at 56



By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Actor Julian McMahon, one of the two leads of seminal FX television series “Nip/Tuck” who also played Dr. Doom in the “Fantastic Four” movies from the 2000s, has died. He was reportedly 56.

The news was confirmed by a statement on the official “Nip/Tuck” Facebook page, and an additional statement from his wife Kelly McMahon who told Deadline on Friday that her husband “died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer.”

McMahon starred opposite Dylan Walsh in the Ryan Murphy-created “Nip/Tuck” following two upscale plastic surgeons and their exploits. The series ran for six seasons between 2003 and 2010, and was nominated for 18 Primetime Emmys, winning one for best prosthetic makeup.

Concurrently, he played Dr. Victor Von Doom in the “Fantastic Four” movies costarring Jessica Alba and Chris Evans from 2005 and 2007. (Dr. Doom is the villain soon to be portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. in the upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday.”)

McMahon’s notable additional credits include recurring characters on TV’s “Charmed” and “Profiler.” The Australian-American actor also recently appeared in “FBI: Most Wanted” and Netflix’s “The Residence.”

With a resume of credits that began in the late 1980s, McMahon worked up until recently, with a role in the new Nicolas Cage movie “The Surfer,” out this summer.

